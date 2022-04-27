Queen Latifah Spearheads Housing Development Project In New Jersey

Queen Latifah is looking to give back to her hometown of Newark, N.J. by spearheading a housing development project, which will provide affordable housing and be the latest step in the city’s revitalization efforts. On Tuesday (April 26), the veteran actress and artist attended a groundbreaking ceremony at 650 Springfield Avenue, the site where the development, called RISE LIVING, will be located.

The development will consist of 76 housing units, with 1900 square feet of floor space designated for use by nonprofit organizations. Latifah, who grew up in Newark prior to reaching fame, gave a speech during the ceremony touching on her involvement in the development project and its completion being among her personal goals.

“What’s always been important to me was that I could build something in this city that I can live in,” expressed the Emmy Award winner. “That Queen Latifah could live in, not Dana. Dana could live anywhere. If you know Dana, you know Dana could roll.” She continued, adding “Newark is ours. Newark is yours and I don’t want people to think that they can’t live in their own communities.”

The RISE LIVING development is being constructed in collaboration with Life Assets Development, Gonsosa and the Blue Sugar Corporation, a development group co-founded by Queen Latifah. The application process for pre-leasing in RISE LIVING is scheduled to begin in July.