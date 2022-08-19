R. Kelly Victim From Leaked Sex Tape Testifies In Chicago Trial

Singer R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly is facing multiple sexual assault charges and is being held without bail.

R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago has started, and testimony from a former trial subject and victim has publicly detailed new claims for the first time. According to the Associated Press, the woman, identified as “Jane,” revealed disturbing accounts of multiple instances of abuse at the hand of the singer since the age of 14 years old. Now, at the age of 37, the woman tearfully recounted her experience on the stand and reportedly shared much of the claims for the first time.

She admitted to being the minor featured in the leaked, explicit tape showcasing sexual activities between Jane and Kelly that led to his arrest and child pornography trial in 2008. At the time, the then-teenager, and her family, denied she was in the video.

“I also did not want that person to be me,” she explained to jurors. “I was ashamed.”

Her testimony shared disturbing allegations describing sexual and emotional abuse.

“Uncountable times … Hundreds,” Jane answered when asked how many times she and Kelly had inappropriate sexual intercourse beginning when she was 15 and before she turned 18. Kelly ultimately is accused of creating child pornography and faces four counts of enticement of minors for sex with other accusers expected to testify.

In September 2021, Kelly was convicted of nine counts of racketeering and sex-trafficking charges brought against him in New York City. In June of this year, he was sentenced to 30 years for his crimes.

“These crimes were calculated and carefully planned and regularly executed for almost 25 years. You taught [your victims] that love is enslavement and violence,” said Judge Ann M. Donnelly.