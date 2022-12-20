R. Kelly’s Ex-Manager Gets One Year In Prison For Threatening Theater Screening ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

R. Kelly's manager Donnell Russell, second from left, leaves federal court, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. A jury convicted Russell on Friday, July 22, of threatening gunfire was about to occur at a crowded Manhattan theater preparing to show a documentary about the singer's sexual abuse of women and girls.

R. Kelly’s former manager has been sentenced to one year in prison after being found guilty of one count of interstate stalking for a theater threat. According to the Associated Press, Donnell Russell, Kelly’s one-time manager, was punished for attempting to prevent a theatrical screening of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly, based on the controversial crooner.

On Monday (Dec. 19), Russell stood before a judge and implored that he wasn’t a “horrible” person and “made bad judgments” during his brief stint as the sexual predator’s manager.

U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe expressed to the 47-year-old man that he had engaged in “serious criminal conduct.”

Russell pleaded that he reconnected with Kelly decades earlier when the defamed singer began to face accusations that would lead up to Kelly’s 2021 sex trafficking and racketeering conviction.

Singer R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on September 17, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly is facing multiple sexual assault charges and is being held without bail. Antonio Perez – Pool via Getty Images

The Chicago native also claimed he intended to assist in managing the “Ignition” singer’s intellectual properties and help pay legal fees, but prosecutors found he was attempting to quash Kelly’s sexual abuse allegations instead.

In addition, prosecutors found that Russell had attempted to intimidate an accuser and threatened to sue over Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly series, premiering at the NeueHouse in December 2018.

Russell’s villainous ploy ended with Lifetime airing the revealing doc, resulting in the shameful artist being slapped with three decades in prison after being found guilty of sex trafficking and racketeering.

In November 2022, the court issued a 20-month sentence to Kelly’s former manager for intimidating an accuser. The sentence was issued after a Brooklyn judge found Russell guilty of one count of interstate stalking for his theater threat.

Donnell Russell is set to turn himself in next year to serve both sentences simultaneously.