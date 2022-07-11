R. Kelly Reportedly Engaged To Alleged Victim Joycelyn Savage

One of R. Kelly’s former live-in girlfriends, (prior to his arrest following the airing of Surviving R. Kelly), has allegedly revealed she and the crooner are engaged.

Joycelyn Savage, reportedly wrote a letter to Judge Ann Donnelly, ahead of Kelly’s sentencing in effort to obtain leniency. According to AllHipHop, Savage declared herself “Robert Kelly’s fiancée,” and added, “My relationship with Robert is amazing. He’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. We have a very special connection and are deeply in love. I still support Robert to this day because I love him and will always be here to support him.”

Savage continued to express how Kelly “is not the monster the government has described him to be.” She also stated, “He’s very determined and focused on his goals, and the things that have been said about him, with me and other women being held against our will is absolutely untrue. It’s the complete opposite of who he is and what my relationship is like with Robert […] Robert and I are deeply in love, and it breaks my heart that the government has created a narrative that I’m a victim. I’m a grown woman and can speak for myself, which is why I wanted to provide this letter to the court. I respectfully ask that the Court take my words into consideration when sentencing Robert. He is a great man, with a great heart, and deserves to be home with his loved ones who are ready to support him.”

Savage’s parents believe their daughter has been “brainwashed” by R. Kelly, but the 26-year-old denies the allegations.

In Sept. 2021, Kelly was found guilty on all nine counts of racketeering and violating the Manna Act. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Wednesday, June 29. He is being charged with counts of child pornography and obstruction in his Chicago federal trial, set to begin on August 1.