R. Kelly’s Legal Team Fights Prosecutors’ Request To Introduce New Allegations

R. Kelly’s lawyers have moved to prevent a judge from granting the prosecution’s request to introduce allegations of uncharged crimes against the artist at trial.

According to The Chicago Sun-Times, the legal team representing the “Bump n’ Grind” singer—legal name Robert Sylvester Kelly—submitted an opposing response on Friday (July 30) demanding the additional claims be left out of court hearings during his racketeering trial in Brooklyn, set to begin later this summer.

His attorneys Thomas Farinella and Nicole Becker filed a memo to oppose the motion, and called the request “unequivocally inadmissible under the Federal Rules of Evidence.” According to the legal team, the introduction of the uncharged allegations would limit the 54-year-old’s ability to have a fair trial, violating his constitutional rights.

“The government’s request is untimely, not relevant and if permitted will cause severe prejudice to Mr. Kelly of which such prejudice outweighs the probative value,” said the court filing.

As VIBE previously reported on July 23, prosecutors filed a motion to introduce allegations against Kelly that are not included in the list of criminal charges. These claims detail the sexual abuse of a 17-year-old boy whom he met at McDonald’s. Kelly allegedly posed an ultimatum to the minor asking what he was willing to do to further his career. There is also another claim he sexually abused another boy, introduced to him by the teenager.

The memo also included the story of a victim identified in papers as Jane Doe 1 and confirmed to news outlets to be the late singer Aaliyah. Kelly allegedly paid a state worker $500 to create an ID card for the then-15-year-old to appear 18 so the couple could legally marry.

VIBE reported criminal investigations into the Grammy award-winning artist began in January 2019 after the troubling docuseries Surviving R. Kelly aired on Lifetime. He currently awaits trial on federal charges in New York as well as Illinois.