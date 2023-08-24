R. Kelly’s $567,000 Worth Of Royalties To Be Dispersed Among His Victims

R. Kelly’s royalties are currently worth $567,444.19, according to TMZ. The money is currently being held by Universal Music Group, but U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly of Brooklyn, N.Y., has ordered a garnishment of the singer’s royalties to pay the owed restitution and fines totaling $506,950.26 to his victims.

Judge Donnelly signed the order on Wednesday (Aug. 23) for UMG to relinquish the funds. She previously demanded Kelly to surrender the $28,000 in his prison commissary and apply the money to his debt.

The fines accrued back in 2022 when the disgraced singer was sentenced to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sexual exploitation of minors. In a separate federal child pornography case in Chicago, Kelly was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The sentences will be served concurrently.

Despite his discography still garnering revenue, that didn’t stop a new album, I Admit It, from leaking online last December. The LP was promptly removed from streaming platforms after Sony Music and Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, stated that neither of them were responsible for the release. Each also stated that they’re unaware how the distributor received the new music.

Back in March, one victim named Heather Williams was granted access to his Sony Music royalties, worth $1.5 million. She was also awarded a separate $4 million settlement from her 2019 lawsuit after claiming she was lured into Kelly’s studio at age 16 and was repeatedly sexually assaulted by the now 56-year-old while underage.

According to Bloomberg, Kelly is currently being held in a federal prison in Butner, North Carolina.