R. Kelly No Longer On Suicide Watch, Threatens To Sue Prison Where He’s Being Held

“The irony of putting someone on suicide watch when they’re not suicidal is it actually causes more harm,” said Jennifer Bonjean, R. Kelly’s attorney to CNN on Friday (July 1).

Kelly was placed on suicide watch after being sentenced to 30 years behind bars on Wednesday (June 29). The ruling stems from the guilty verdict rendered on nine counts of racketeering and sex trafficking from last September.

Not long after the sentencing, Kelly’s legal team filed a lawsuit and issued a motion for a temporary restraining order against the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) of Brooklyn—where Kelly is being held—and its leading officials in addition to the United States government.

The motion reads, “MDC-Brooklyn has a policy of punishing high profile inmates by placing them under the harsh conditions of suicide watch even though they are not suicidal.” Furthermore, Bonjean accused MDC of being “highly unprofessional.” However, attorneys for MDC are seeking for Kelly’s claims to be dismissed since he “fails to show a substantial likelihood of success for relief” and the singer’s “allegations of irreparable harm are entirely conclusory and speculative.”

After a “clinical assessment,” Kelly was taken off suicide watch on Tuesday (July 5). MDC Brooklyn said in a court filing that Kelly’s “emergency motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction [are] now moot.”

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer faces his second federal trial in Chicago this August. He is being accused of producing child pornography and enticing minors into performing sexual acts.