R. Kelly Ordered To Pay At Least $300K In Restitution To Victims

Singer R. Kelly arrives at the Leighton Courthouse for his status hearing in relation to the sex abuse allegations made against him on May 07, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois.

R. Kelly has been ordered to pay at least $300K in restitution.

Courthouse News reported on Wednesday (Sept. 28) that the disgraced R&B singer will have to hand out a large sum to the victims that testified at his sex trafficking trial last year.

Approximately $300,668.18 of the ordered pay will go to a victim identified as Jane Doe. Kelly will also have to send $8,400 to a woman named Stephanie.

According to Reuters, victims will use the large sum of money for “the costs of therapy and herpes treatment.” The outlet also reported that the initial amount Robert already has to pay could rise as prosecutors deduce the exact cost of Stephanie’s medication.

Along with restitution, Kelly has already had to shovel out more money to prosecutors, as Billboard reported on Sept. 9 that a judge ordered the Federal Bureau of Prisons to give the $27,824 accumulated by Kelly to prosecutors.

The funds were to be held until a final ruling was issued on the amount Kelly owes in restitution.

The sum arrives on the heels of R. Kelly being found guilty of child sex crimes in his Chicago federal trial. According to CNN, the dishonored musician was convicted on three of four counts of production of child pornography and three of five counts of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Kelly was found not guilty on all charges related to a conspiracy, as well as two counts of receiving child pornography.