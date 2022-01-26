Rae Sremmurd Member Slim Jxmmi Arrested For Battery, Girlfriend Refutes Claims

Rae Sremmurd member Slim Jxmmi has been arrested on battery charges following an alleged physical altercation with the rapper’s girlfriend. According to authorities, Jxmmi, who was arrested on Tuesday (Jan. 25), assaulted his girlfriend during a verbal argument in their Miami home, kicking down a door, snatching and discarding her phone, and ripping her hair extensions from her scalp in the process. However, the alleged victim, the mother of Jxmmi’s son, has publicly refuted those accusations, claiming that the 30-year-old never harmed her and that his arrest was the result of a misunderstanding.

“Oh wow. This is cap,” she said in a statement obtained by TMZ blasting the officers involved. “Dade County y’all are wrong for this. I told you guys he did not hit me. Every officer you guys had in my face are wrong for this. No hands were put on anybody, I stated it more than once. It was a loud argument and the police were called. You guys turn nothing into something. It’s our sons first birthday tomorrow, what’s wrong with y’all?”

According to the initial report filed by police, the alleged victim told officers that she and Jxmmi had gotten into an argument earlier that day after questioning him about a woman the rapper was following on Twitter. Jxmmi left the home with a friend shortly after but returned later smelling like alcohol. When the victim attempted to remove their son from his playpen and place him in a bed, Jxmmi allegedly became enraged, pulling her hair with such force that her extensions were ripped from her scalp.

When the alleged victim attempted to record the incident with her phone, the “Black Beatles” rapper became more incensed, chasing her around their home. After the victim ran into a room in the home and closed the door, Jxmmi kicked down the door, grabbed her phone, and tossed it over a balcony. Police recovered the phone, which was undamaged, after arriving on the scene.

As of press time, Slim Jxmmi is being held on a $1,500 bond. Online jail and court records do not list an attorney for Jxmmi, who performed alongside his brother and groupmate Swae Lee at Rolling Loud in L.A. last July.