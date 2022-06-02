Ralo Sentenced To 8 Years In Federal Prison On Marijuana And Firearm Charges

Rapper Ralo has received a major breakthrough in his longstanding legal battle. The Atlanta native, born Terrell Davis, has been sentenced to eight years and one month in federal prison. He will also serve five years of supervised parole following his release.

Back in March, the 27-year-old pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, including conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute at least a kilo of marijuana, felony possession of a firearm, and money laundering. His admission to guilt comes years after the rapper initially rejected a five-year plea deal in 2019. Ralo’s Instagram account recently posted a statement providing an update on his case, revealing that after being credited with time served, he could return home as early as 2023.

“The Judge sentenced Ralo to 8 years in Federal Prison, he was given over 4 years credit time served […]The BOP has also credited him 1 & 1/2 year for good time,” reads the post’s caption. “He was recommended 1 year ankle monitor after the halfway house approve his home address; which will bring him home to us late next year, but our goal is for him to complete his GED or RDAP Drug program so we can get another year off his sentence. That will bring him home to us in less than a year. We need prayer.”

Ralo was arrested in 2018 on federal drug conspiracy charges after police seized over $1 million worth of marijuana following a search of the private plane he was traveling on. The U.S. Attorney accused Ralo of being the leader of a street gang called “Famerica,” which is alleged to have smuggled almost $2 million worth of marijuana.

During his incarceration, Ralo, who was once signed to Gucci Mane, has released two studio albums, 2019’s Free Ralo and his latest effort, Political Prisoner, which includes features from 2 Chainz, T.I., Boosie Badazz, Jacquees, Mozzy, HoneyKomb Brazy, Jackboy, and more.