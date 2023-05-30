Ralph Yarl, Black Teen Shot For Ringing Wrong Doorbell, Makes First Appearance Since Incident

Ralph Yarl, the 17-year-old Black teenager who was shot in the head and arm after mistakenly ringing a white man’s doorbell, has made his first public appearance since the incident.

The surviving teen walked in the Going The Distance for Brain Injury event in Kansas City over Memorial Day weekend.

After spending time in the hospital back in April, Yarl recovered at home and joyously walked alongside family, friends and other brain injury survivors on Monday (May 29) at Loose Park in KC.

“It takes a community. It takes a family. It takes a support group, all of that,” Yarl’s mother, Cleo Nagbe, told KMBC News ahead of the event. “Let’s raise more awareness to stop the things that cause brain injuries and should not be causing them, especially gun violence.”

His aunt, Faith Spoonmore, also spoke with news outlets, where she made it clear that Yarl is “not alone.” The latter was evident as he was represented by “Team Ralph” who all wore neon green shirts during the event.

“It’s important for Ralph to see that he is not alone,” she said to KSHB 41 News while also giving a health update on her nephew. She revealed that Yarl now suffers from migraines “where some days he can’t open his eyes,” and has issues with balance. She also mentioned that he is dealing with PTSD as his emotions and mood often changes. However, his aunt did add that his love of playing musical instruments has remained, but he is now restricted.

“He can only play for 15 to 20 minutes,” Spoonmore noted.

Yarl suffered a brain injury in April after being racially profiled and shot by a white man, Andrew Lester. The teen was looking to pick up his younger siblings when he mistakenly rang Lester’s doorbell, thinking he was at the correct home. In result, the 84-year-old shot Yarl in the head and then again in the arm.

Lester, who plead not guilty, now faces a maximum punishment of life in prison for assault and three to 15 years on a gun charge, according to NBCNews.

The shooting has drawn nationwide attention from citizens, celebrities, political figures and more. Many filled with anger as the shooter was released just two hours after he was arrested. Halle Berry, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Hudson and others have used their social media platforms to raise awareness of the heart-wrentching situation while also calling for the arrest of Lester.

“I’m sick and tired of this feeling…my heart completely broke when I learned this precious 16-year-old,” Berry tweeted. Hudson added, “My God !!! Heartbroken for this young man and his family. Praying for his complete recovery ! #RalphYarl.”

May Ralph Yarl and family continue to seek justice and heal from his tragic situation.

