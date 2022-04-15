Atlanta Rapper Ca$h Out Indicted On Rape, Sex Trafficking, And Racketeering

Atlanta rapper Ca$h Out has been accused of multiple crimes in a new indictment.

According to news station WRDW-TV/WAGT-TV, the “She Twerkin'” artist—legal name John Michael Hakeem Gibson—is facing multiple charges of rape, sex trafficking, and luring women into prostitution. According to the indictment, Gibson and four others formed Pyrez Music Group LLC to promote Ca$h Out but used the brand to coerce, entice, and recruit women for their crimes.

The report names Linda Smith aka Morenika Vinie and “Mama Cash Out,” Kierra Danieele Adams aka “Boots,” Tyrone Orlando Taylor aka “Rooskie,” and Demetrius Lamont Edwards aka “Drama” as the other defendants.

Rapper Ca$h Out visits Music Choice on August 19, 2014 in New York City. Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Atlanta news station WBS-TV 2 reports that the district attorney’s office said Gibson used his celebrity status to push women into sex work. According to the Fulton County jail records, Gibson was booked on September 20, 2021, and has not been released.

“The most troubling aspect of this case is that women have been victimized and brutalized within our community by people who had a chance to do something else with their lives,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said.

“We’ve rescued two so far,” explained Fulton County deputy district attorney Earnell Winfrey. “Some of these women are our most vulnerable women and he lured them in, let them believe that he cared about them and that he would take care of them, only to flip the script and then began to pimp them out.”

According to Winfrey, the rapper headed the organization and faces 13 counts including racketeering, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, rape, and aggravated sodomy. Gibson also faces charges of keeping a place of prostitution and beating a second victim with a belt. If convicted, he faces 25 years to life behind bars.