Rapper Slim 400’s Murder Suspects Hit With $1M And $3.025M Bail

The two suspects arrested for the murder of rapper Slim 400 have each been hit with million-dollar bails.

On Monday (June 13), Michael Lanell Terry, 33, of Los Angeles, the alleged triggerman in the shooting, bail was set at over $3.025 million. His accomplice, Tamra Lynn Bell, 42, of Inglewood, who is being charged with accessory to the muder after the fact, received a $1 million bail.

The mugshots of both suspects, who were initially arrested and taken into custody on June 9, recently surfaced on TMZ.

Born Vincent Cohran, Slim 400, was shot and killed in Los Angeles on Dec. 8, 2021. The artist was shot multiple times while exiting his car in the 8600 block of South 7th Avenue in the city of Inglewood, shortly before 8 p.m. He was rushed to the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center via ambulance and succumbed to his injuries. The rapper was 33 at the time of his death.

A native of Compton, Slim 400 was an affiliate of YG’s 400 Records, who appeared alongside the rap star on the releases “Word Is Bond,” from his Still Brazy album, as well as “Bompton City G’s,” and “Goapele Freestyle.” During his music career, Slim 400 was signed to the now-defunct Pusha Ink label and released several solo projects, including All Blassik in 2016, High Off TTreez in 2019, and his 2021 effort, BompTTon.

No word on whether a trial date has been scheduled for the suspects.