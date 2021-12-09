Rapper Slim 400 Dead At 33 After Being Gunned Down In Los Angeles

Rapper Slim 400 was shot and killed in the Inglewood section of Los Angeles on Wednesday (Dec. 8), becoming the latest casualty of gun violence within the Hip-Hop community.

According to reports, Slim, born Vincent Cohran, was found laying on the ground with gunshot wounds by police officers who were responding to shots fired near 7th and Manchester Avenues around 8 p.m. He was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to KABC. The rapper was 33 at the time of his death. No arrests have been made in the case and the murder is currently under investigation.

Born in Frankfurt, Germany before moving to Los Angeles as a child, Slim built a legion of fans with his harrowing tales of life on the streets, releasing his breakout hit, “Bruisin” featuring YG and Sad Boy Loko in 2016. A close friend of YG, Slim 400 collaborated with the rap star on numerous occasions, including on his 2016 single, “Word Is Bond,” from his Still Brazy album, as well as “Bompton City G’s,” and “Goapele Freestyle.”

An affiliate of YG’s 400 Records and the now-defunct Pusha Ink label, Slim 400 also released several solo projects, including All Blassik in 2016, High Off TTreezIn in 2019, and his most recent album, BompTTon, earlier this year.

In June 2019, Slim 400 was shot multiple times during a drive-by in Compton, prompting 50 Cent to reach out to the rapper after reports surfaced of Slim suffering 10 gunshot wounds in total. Slim detailed the events of the incident in an interview following his release from the hospital.

“I just feel like when you meant to be here and God have a plan for you, it ain’t no stoppin’ it,” he said of his outlook following the shooting. “I hit the ground thinking it was over. My family came out, kept me alive, talking to me, dragging me in the house while they still shooting…My family, love her to death for just saving me. I just feel like I’m blessed just to be here ’cause I could have just died then and there.”

VIBE sends its condolences to the family and friends of Slim 400.

