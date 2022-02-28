Snootie Wild, Memphis Rapper, Dead At 36

Rapper Snootie Wild has died at the age of 36. The news was confirmed by his social media accounts after initial reports the rapper was fighting for his life. According to ABC 13, the rapper, legal name LaPreston Porter was found with a gunshot wound in the neck while next to an SUV in a ditch on Friday (Feb. 25). First responders attempted to save the “Made Me” rapper with CPR before he was transported to a local hospital. Snootie Wild died from his injuries on Sunday (Feb. 27).

“Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever!” expressed the rapper’s Instagram page, adding the blue heart emoji, the 100 emoji, and the hashtag #TeamYayo4Life.

His fiancée Krystal Mered confirmed with ABC 13 he was the victim of the shooting. The couple met in New Orleans and resided in Houston for three years. They have a 3-year-old together, and the rapper is survived by a total of five children. Law enforcement revealed a neighbor allegedly caught the violent act on camera and surrounded the neighborhood in search of a man and a woman related to the shooting.

“It looks like he backed in there (the ditch) accidentally. Then the other vehicle pulled up, and folks got out of the car. They were talking for a little bit, and then all of a sudden, gunfire went off. Only one shot, actually,” said officer R. Willkens on Friday when Snootie Wild was found.

Snootie Wild was best known for his first single, “Yayo”, which took his rap career to new heights. Released as a solo track in 2013, it was remixed by T.I., which caught the attention of Yo Gotti who signed the rising act to CMG that same year. In 2014, the track was re-released with an official version featuring Yo Gotti as well as a remix featuring Fabolous, French Montana, Jadakiss, and YG.

“My moments are like, when I see an artist like Snootie Wild at a wing shop and he tell me he just got out of prison, plays me a couple songs, and tells me how hard it is for him in the streets. So, I tell him I believe in the music he’s creating and Ima try to change his life. And eight months later, his life changed. He performed at the BET Awards, got songs in the top 10 for radio spins in the country, performing on 106 & Park. In eight months! That’s the sh*t that I enjoy,” said Yo Gotti to Fader in 2016.

Fellow Memphis artist DJ Paul paid tribute to Snootie Wild on Instagram. The Three 6 Mafia member also commented on Snootie Wild’s Instagram post sharing he would donate money for funeral services. Boosie BadAzz, K Camp, Juicy J, and more Hip-Hop artists also paid respects to Snootie Wild on their respective social media pages.

Rest up SNOOTIE WILD‼️ #livenigga nigga kept me laughing ?????? — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) February 26, 2022

Rest In Peace ?? snootie wild https://t.co/tw9PeZQ7Ry — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) February 27, 2022