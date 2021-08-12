Rapper YNT Juan Shot Dead At 17

Rapper YNT Juan was fatally shot in his hometown of Hartford, Conn. this past Sunday (Aug. 8).

Born Juan Bautista Garcia, the 17-year-old was a high school student who had amassed a sizeable buzz for himself, with more than 25,000 Instagram followers and thousands of YouTube views. According to reports, on Aug. 8, officers responded to a call about shots fired on Martin St., where they found Garcia’s body in his parked car.

A close friend of Garcia, spoke on the teen’s reputation as a beacon of positivity, preferring to motivate and support his friends while promoting his music rather than causing division.

“He was only 17 years old,” said the friend in shock. “He never went live on his Instagram to talk about drama, he only went on there to support his friends or promote his music. [He] didn’t even get to graduate school yet.”

The “FastLyfe” rapper’s death is the latest event to highlight the dark cloud that’s been hovering over Hartford this year, which has seen one of the most violent periods in the city in the past two decades. His murder is the 25th homicide in Hartford thus far for 2021, matching the total number of homicides in the city last year.

Garcia’s last Instagram post prior to his death promoted his most recent release, “Power Remix,” which he had released an accompanying video for just last week. Other songs from Garcia include “Snakes” and “Detroit,” which all can be found on YouTube.

Garcia’s death is currently being investigated by the Hartford Police Major Crime and Crime Scene divisions.

VIBE sends our condolences to Garcia’s family, friends, and fans. Rest in peace young prince.