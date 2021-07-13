Yung Mal Charged In Murder Of Atlanta Man

Atlanta rapper Yung Mal, born Khamal Micheal Braud, has reportedly been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a gas station shooting that left one man dead. According to reports, 25-year-old Braud was one of six people arrested and charged with murder in connection to the incident, which occurred on Saturday (July 10) at the Chevron station on 2450 Candler Road in Decatur, Ga.

In addition to Braud, suspects include De’Vonti King, 19; Thavian Ford, 46; Bryan Jones, 26; Deavin Baker, 31; and Darreun Dodson, 20. All suspects are being held at DeKalb County Jail, with Dodson also being accused of violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, as well as aggravated assault.

The victim, who was reportedly in his mid-40s, was seen engaging in a heated argument with Braud and the five other men around 9 p.m., with gunfire erupting at the gas station shortly after. The victim, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

First making waves upon signing with Gucci Mane and 1017 Records in 2017, Yung Mal has compiled an extensive discography, releasing the standout songs “Action” featuring Pierre Bourne and Lil Gotit, “GodZilla,” and the Pooh Shiesty-assisted heater, “Walkin.” His most recent full-length release is his mixtape 1.5 Way Or No Way, which dropped this May and includes guest spots from Pooh Shiesty, G Herbo, Lil Gotit, BIG30, and Slimelife Shawty.

Yung Mal and his team have yet to issue a statement on his arrest.