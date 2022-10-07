Ray J Sparks Concern After Posts Sharing Thoughts Of Suicide

Ray J has concerned fans with posts implying he wanted to take his own life.

According to TMZ, the singer posted cryptic messages to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (Oct. 6) regarding his mental health and current state of mind.

The singer, legally known as William Ray Norwood Jr, was seated at an elevated level as he pondered his life and possible death. The picture, which has now been deleted, showed water in the distance as his feet dangled from a ledge.

“If I die tonight,” one caption read. “If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz, I would jump off and die tonight.”

Norwood, 41, continued his suicidal thoughts with another video, with the singer doubling down on the concerning message. “SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit Now!!!????,” the singer questioned.

Later, in a change of tone, Ray J uploaded a video seemingly addressing his earlier concerning behavior. However, the “One Wish” singer looked noticeably different in the clip, now rocking a blonde cut.

“I use my social media to get opinions, some could be out of control, some could be real, or some could just be off the wall,” he expressed. “Either way, it’s 2022, and this is how we do it. I’m back at it again me, and Jackie going with a new color, a new scheme. This one is gonna be next level to the last one, right? And I got a lot of mixed feelings from my close friends about the blond, right?”

“But for the most part, the sex appeal came out. And I felt a little more attractive in my ugly. This time, I can’t wait for y’all to see it.”

If you or someone you know may be contemplating suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8, or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.