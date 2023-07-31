Ray Lewis III’s cause of death has been revealed. According to TMZ, an autopsy found alcohol, alprazolam — the generic name for Xanax — fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other drugs in his system during his death. First responders attempted to administer Narcan when they found him unresponsive and naked at an Orlando home.

However, the medicine had no effect, and Lewis couldn’t be revived. Ray Lewis III was pronounced dead on June 14, 2023, at age 28. In his death’s aftermath, his father, Ray Lewis Sr., and his siblings posted tribute messages to their late family member, with the news first shared by his younger brother Rashaan via his Instagram Story.

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother,” Rashaan typed. “A true angel. I pray your at peace now because [I know] how much you was really hurtin. I don’t and won’t ever have the words, man cuz this pain right here… I love you, I love you, I love you. Your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over; watch over us all big bruh be our guardian. I promise I’ll make you smile and proud.”

According to the New York Post, Ray Lewis emotionally spoke about his son during his funeral on Saturday (July 29), insisting that his family would “see him again.”

“We will see you again,” the NFL legend said at the Calvary Orlando Church in Florida. “28 years, watching my first-born child… the referees thought I was crazy running up and down the sideline… Everybody that’s here in this room today for my son, from the deepest corners of my family’s heart, thank you.”

“My son used to always say to me, ‘Pops, let’s make today a good day.’ And today, now that I finally see my son’s physical body, you will make today a good day,” he said.