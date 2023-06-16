Ray Lewis III, Son Of NFL Hall Of Famer Ray Lewis, Dead At 28

Ray Lewis III, son of former Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis, has died at 28 years old. The news was shared Thursday (June 15) by his younger brother Rashaan via Instagram Story. His cause of death has not been made public knowledge as of publication.

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother,” Rashaan captioned a photo of Lewis III. He added, “A true angel. I pray your at peace now because [I know] how much you was rlly hurtin. I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here… I love you I love you I love you.”

“Your niece gone miss you but she will hear about u over and over just watch over us all big bruh be our guardian I promise I’ll make you smile and proud,” he concluded.

See screenshot below:

Lewis III followed in his father’s footsteps as he also played football for majority of his educational career. After starring as a running back at Lake Mary Prep High School in Florida, he went on to play at his father’s alma mater, the University of Miami. He later transferred to Coastal Carolina and Virginia Union.

Virginia Union’s head coach Diego Ryland told TMZ, “Great young man and a better teammate. The entire Virginia Union University community is praying for the family as they deal with the loss of Ray.”

Mark James, another coach at the institution, stated to the Baltimore Sun, “Ray was a tremendous young man who played with the spirit of a lion. He was a great asset to the Virginia Union family. He will always be a Panther. God bless his family.”

Ray Lewis hasn’t publicly commented on the death of his son.

On Lewis III’s Instagram, there are plenty of videos of him and his siblings, as well as his dad supporting his music career. In one video, the NFL legend could be seen riding in a car as he listens to a song by his sons.

“Sometimes you just got to ride, no matter what legacy you left yourself, you gotta let your kids take it over. Young Shad, Ray Lewis III, papa love you. I’m just rolling listening to my boys.” He then vibes to their smooth record as he smokes a cigar. “My sons, man,” he says as he dances to the beat.