Rich Boy Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

Rich Boy has reportedly been arrested in his hometown of Mobile, Ala. on two counts of third-degree domestic violence, AL.com reports.

The rapper, real name Marece Richards, was specifically charged with harassment and assault before being taken into custody last Friday (Sept. 30) and was still in jail as of Oct. 2, according to public records.

NBC 15 News added more context to the story, reporting that the 39-year-old got into a physical dispute with his own parents. Reportedly, there have been concerns about the “Throw Some D’s” rapper’s mental health after a video circulated online of him shirtless in a confrontation with someone while holding loppers, a cutting tool used to prune trees. “I pray he gets the help he needs,” a local fan told AL.com. “There’s nothing funny about it.”

y’all remember Rich Boy? this is him now. he was arrested for assault and domestic violence charges against his parents pic.twitter.com/wKXvgx3P9l — Hip Hop ? (@IGTVCheaters) October 5, 2022

This isn’t Rich Boy’s first run-in with the law. AL.com reports, as back in 2005, he pled guilty to attempted assault alongside his brother Irvin Richards Jr. after an accountant suffered injuries from reported gunfire coming out of a Cadillac the Richards brothers occupied. Irvin served a 10-year sentence, while the rapper received a probation sentence.

The sentence did not hinder Rich Boy’s rise to fame with 2006’s “Throw Some D’s” and his eponymous 2007 debut album, but the judgment did follow the rapper some years after in a back-and-forth with the courts to secure the compensatory damages he owed.