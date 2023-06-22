Rick Ross Saves Georgia Health Care Facility With $30K Donation

Rick Ross is being hailed as a hero after the rapper’s $30,000 donation helped save a health facility in Georgia from shuttering its doors.

Ross, whose The Promise Land estate is located in Fayetteville, Ga., made the charitable move after learning of The Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic’s financial struggles. The closing of the clinic, which serves patients enduring financial struggles and without insurance, would severely impact residents in the area, which it has served since 2005.

In a segment aired on Channel 2 Action News, Geneva Weaver, executive director of Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic, commended Ross for his generosity. “Thank you very much for your donation of the $30,179,” Weaver told Ross. “The patients that come to this clinic, all of them, their income level is 200 percent below the poverty level. The national poverty level.”

Ross, who was present to present Weaver and the Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic with the check, shared how his own tragic experiences moved him to make the gesture. “A clinic like this means a lot to me. I lost my father at an early age and I felt like one of the reasons I lost him so early is because of his lack of healthcare,” the mogul said. “I look forward to [continuing] to help out as much as possible. I consider you family, friends, and of course neighbors.”

Prior to Rozay’s donation, the Fayette C.A.R.E. Clinic, which receives funding through donations, grants, and fundraising, had only raised just over $19,000 in its effort to keep the facility open. Ross’ donation, which was made on Monday (June 19) and was $30,179.00, covered the remaining amount needed to reach the clinic’s goal of $50,000.