Rihanna Honored As “National Hero Of Barbados” As The Country Becomes A Republic

Queen Elizabeth was formally removed as Barbados’ head of state on Tuesday (Nov. 30) as the country became a republic, ending ties spanning nearly four centuries to the British monarchy. Governor-general, Dame Sandra Mason, was sworn in as President, and Rihanna was also honored as National Hero of Barbados.

The international mogul was presented with the prestigious title by the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley. “But above all else, commanding the imagination of the world through the pursuit of excellence with her creativity, her discipline, and above all else, her extraordinary commitment to the land of her birth […] Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty has given service to Barbados, which has been exemplified by visionary and pioneering leadership, extraordinary achievement and the attainment of the highest excellence that has redounded to the honor of Barbados,” stated Mottley.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you the designee for National Hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty. May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your words, by your actions, and to do credit wherever you shall go. God bless you, my dear,” she later continued.

Congrats to our founder Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty, Barbados’ newest National Hero! ?? pic.twitter.com/l6ZrBoNW12 — Clara Lionel Fdn (@ClaraLionelFdn) November 30, 2021

BREAKING: Rihanna is conferred with the honor of National Hero of Barbados by the prime minister pic.twitter.com/I036f4O2zx — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 30, 2021

Rih’s new title is The Right Honourable Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

In 2018, the 33-year-old was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary with the specific responsibility for promoting education, tourism, and investment for the island, as stated by the Barbados Government Information Office.

“Rihanna has a deep love for her country of birth and this is reflected in her philanthropy, especially in the areas of health and education. She also shows her patriotism in the way she gives back to this country and continues to treasure the island as her home. She has also demonstrated, beyond her success as a pop icon, significant creative acumen and shrewdness in business. It is therefore fitting that we engage and empower her to play a more definitive role as we work to transform Barbados.”

Rihanna also addressed the new republic with an endearing message of her own. “This is a day that I will never, ever forget. It’s also a day that I never saw coming. Barbadians are proud people, ya know? We are probably the proudest people I know and no matter where I go in the world, I take that pride with me […] I have traveled the world and received several awards and recognitions, but nothing, nothing compares to being recognized in the soil that you in.”

The Right Honourable Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty!??❤️ pic.twitter.com/wLkPNvoVEQ — Clara Lionel Fdn (@ClaraLionelFdn) November 30, 2021

In addition to her new title, for several years, “Rihanna Day” has been annually celebrated on Feb. 22 in Barbados.