Rikers Island Inmate Shoots Music Video Showing Violence And Drug Sales

A music video shot inside the Rikers Island prison walls has gone viral, increasing concerns over the lack of institutional control at the New York City jail.

The video in question, titled “NYC’s Boldest,” was released by rapper Tay627 and includes scenes capturing violent brawls between inmates in prison cells, brandished knives, and even a makeshift weed dispensary. Presented by Ock Films, the music video finds Tay627 dancing and holding court with his fellow inmates for much of the visual, giving viewers a visceral look at their everyday life. However, few guards are seen in the clip, as the rapper and his crew commit illegal offenses, seemingly without fear of reprimand or consequence.

Although the music video first gained attention back in May, it’s received increasing attention in the months since, with various news and media outlets reporting on its contents while lamenting the ills of Rikers Island. Recently, the video was a topic of discussion during Tony Yayo’s appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, as the G-Unit rapper and host N.O.R.E. shared their reactions to the brazen visual.

“The Island [staff] don’t even have control. The inmates control that sh*t,” Yayo said of the hierarchy inside of the jail, pointing to the music video as an example. “You seen the video of the ni**as on Rikers? Ni**as had the weed store! … Ni**as had knives, all that sh*t. It was a video, a music video!” The Queens native continued, adding that occurrences like the release of the music video are why city and state officials are advocating for its closure. “That’s why they wanna shut down the Island, man, that sh*t crazy.”

Amid the buzz from the mention on Drink Champs, Tay627 has since released a new music video titled “NYC’s Boldest Part 2,” which you can watch below.