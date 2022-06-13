Roddy Ricch Arrested In NYC For Weapons Possession, Charges Dropped

Rapper Roddy Ricch was arrested in New York City over the weekend and charged with multiple weapons charges. The Compton native was released and the charges were ultimately dropped.

According to NY Daily News, Roddy was on his way to perform at the Governor’s Ball Music Festival on Saturday (June 11) when the vehicle transporting him was stopped while passing through a checkpoint in Queens, N.Y. After searching the car and discovering a fully-loaded 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine under a passenger seat, Roddy Ricch and the two other men in the car were detained and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity ammo feeding device, and unlawful possession of that device.

However, one passenger, Michael Figueroa, remains in custody and is accused of hiding the firearm underneath a floor mat in the vehicle. Roddy and the other crew members’ charges were dropped, according to an NYC courthouse clerk. The 23-year-old artist arrived at the MetLife Stadium in neighboring East Rutherford, N.J. in time for his performance at Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam concert. During his set, he led the crowd in a “f**k NYPD” chant prior to performing his chart-topping DaBaby-assisted collaboration, “ROCKSTAR.”

Watch a portion of Roddy Ricch’s set in the HOT 97’s Summer Jam recap video.