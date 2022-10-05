Russian Rapper Dies By Suicide To Avoid Being Drafted Into War

Russian musician Mr. Walkie has died by suicide in order to avoid being drafted into the ongoing war with Ukraine. According to TMZ, the 27-year-old rapper shared a video on social platforms for fans explaining the motive behind his decision.

“If you are watching this video, then I am no longer alive. I can’t take the sin of murder on my soul and I don’t want to. I am not ready to kill for any ideals,” he expressed in the clip.

“I choose to remain in history forever. As a man who did not support what was happening, I am not ready to take up arms and kill my own kind.”

According to Daily Mail, the rapper, real name Ivan Vitalievich Petunin, had previously served in the Russian Army and had been treated in a mental hospital. His body was found on Sept. 30 in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar.

Hip Hop DX reported Mr. Walkie made his rapper debut in 2015 and has since released 10 albums. His most recent work, Walk Out Boy 3, was issued this year. According to the platform, Mr. Walkie steadily built a fan base and his most popular song had nearly a million plays on Spotify.

Daily Mail reported once Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, announced the action to enlist men for the war, citizens began to purposely break their limbs to avoid the deadly conflict.