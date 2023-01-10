Shanquella Robinson’s Family Still Seeking Answers On What Would’ve Been Her 26th Birthday

Nearly three months ago, Shanquella Robinson died on a group trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at the age of 25. Now, on what would’ve been her 26th birthday, the Charlotte native’s family is honoring her memory while still in search of justice and answers.

“She’s smiling down on us,” said her mother, Salamondra Robinson to the Charlotte Observer as Shanquella’s family and close friends released balloons and placed flowers at her gravesite on Sunday (Jan. 8). “We have good days and bad days, but we’re out here to celebrate.”

When speaking on the investigation — that’s being treated as a homicide by Mexican authorities — Salamondra added, “We have to try to stand strong for her. She would want us to be strong and keep on going. We’re waiting to see and I know it will happen. In God’s time, it will happen. That’s all I’m waiting on.”

The Associated Press reported in November that charges were filed against an unnamed female suspect and Mexican authorities were seeking the extradition of said suspect. However, no arrests have been publicized and Robinson’s family is still awaiting updates from U.S. officials.

On Oct. 29, 2022, Robinson was allegedly found unresponsive at Villa Linda 32 in Cabo. Queen City News reported that someone called for help, and despite a doctor’s effort to revive her through CPR, she was declared dead at 3 p.m. local time. Eyewitness accounts conflict with one another, with the cause of death initially ruled as severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation, a condition in which instability or excessive movement is present between the first two vertebrae within the neck, according to VCA animal hospitals.

Those on the trip with Robinson initially claimed alcohol poisoning lead to her mysterious death, but when footage surfaced on social media of a fight between two women—one of which was Shanquella—witnesses deleted their social media accounts or set them to private. The video showed a naked woman being hit several times as onlookers, out of frame, urged “Quella” to fight back.