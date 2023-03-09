Shawn Kemp, Former NBA Player, Arrested On Drive-By Shooting Charge

Shawn Kemp #40 of the Seattle Supersonics stands on the court in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1989-1990 NBA season at the Great Western Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Shawn Kemp, former Seattle SuperSonics power forward, was arrested this week. The 53-year-old was allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting.

Tacoma police reported that an altercation ensued near Tacoma Mall between two people in separate vehicles on Wednesday (March 8). Though shots were fired, no one was injured, and one of the cars fled the scene. A gun was discovered at the scene of the altercation.

Reportedly, four hours later Kemp was arrested and booked on a felony drive-by shooting charge. David Rose from Fox 13 Seattle reported, via sources close to the six-time All-Star, that the situation was a matter of self-defense.

BREAKING: Sources close to SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp tell me he had property stolen from his car yesterday, tracked his iPhone to Tacoma today and when he approached the vehicle, a suspect shot at him. He fired back in self-defense. https://t.co/rgJy64Xoyg @fox13seattle — David Rose (@DavidRoseFOX13) March 9, 2023

“Sources close to SuperSonics legend Shawn Kemp tell me he had property stolen from his car yesterday, tracked his iPhone to Tacoma today and when he approached the vehicle, the suspect shot at him,” Rose wrote on Twitter early Thursday morning (March 9). “He fired back in self-defense.”

Kemp played in the NBA from 1989 to 2003, notably getting drafted 17th overall at 19 years old without playing basketball in college at all. He initially enrolled at the University of Kentucky but left the team after being accused of stealing.

Most of his NBA career was played with the Seattle SuperSonics, who are now the Oklahoma City Thunder, and helped them make an NBA Finals appearance in 1996. Kemp also had stints on the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers, and Orlando Magic. He made it to six All-Star teams, three All-NBA Second teams, and was a McDonald’s All-American in 1988.