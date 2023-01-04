Shy Glizzy’s Ex-Associate Claims He Regularly Drugged Women

Ant Glizzy is claiming that he and Shy Glizzy allegedly drugged women.

Ant hopped on Instagram to discuss alleged rumors of his former associate’s sexual misconduct and offered some insight into his sketchy behavior with women.

“Y’all don’t got the recording? I been told y’all that Shy spiked their bottles,” Ant pleaded with his IG Live spectators, detailing the alleged date rapes and acts of sexual harassment. “I know he spiked them bottles, on GQ, I spiked a couple of them bottles with him before. The little jawn, I ain’t gon say no names but I spiked some with him before, on my mother.”

“I’m wild, I’m guilty, I ain’t gon lie. He showed me how to do it and I did it one time. I ain’t buy the liquor or the sh*t to spike it with, [Shy] did it, but he told me ‘put the Molly in the Patron.'”

He continued explaining how the Glizzy Gang head honcho has been “spiking drinks” for more than 15 years.

“Listen to me, any girl thats ever been around Shy Glizzy was you super drunk as sh*t? Just think about it. Now this sh*t like the Me Too movement, any girl been around the Glizzy Gang you got super drunk, that let you know right there. It was some girls around the Glizzy Gang who got extra drunk and don’t know how. It’s a Me Too movement, he been doing this for 10 years. Its at least 20 girls thats gon come out and say this.

“Did I ever tell y’all, I was on date, me and Shy had two girls, he spiked the drink, and I end up f**king the other girl, and he end up f**king the other girl I was with, and I was mad? I been told y’all these stories…he been doing this 15 years…All you gotta do is ask em, all you gotta do is ask any female. He been doing this for 20 years. Remember we had them two girls in the studio the day when we made “Awwsome,” and we took them to the hotel, and we swapped girls? I been told y’all these stories…he been spiking bottles his whole life. That’s his MO…Thats what he do. He keep sh*t just to spike the bottles, I don’t care who you is, you f**king at the end of the night.”

Ant’s comments arrive on the heels of Only Fans model Sky Bri’s accusations that she was sexually harassed by Shy on the set of his “White Girl” video. During an interview with No Jumper, Bri stated that the Young Jefe artist cornered her with his crew in the kitchen of the house where the shoot was taking place and pressured her to take unidentified pills.

After the shoot, Glizzy allegedly approached her in a room and demanded that she give him oral sex or not get paid for the ten-hour video shoot. She opted not to get paid and had the director take her home.

A rep for Shy Glizzy did not immediately respond to VIBE’s request for comment.