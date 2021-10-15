Emani 22, Rising R&B Singer, Dead At 22

Emani 22— known for singles, “Close,” “Feelings,” and “Inside” featuring Trippie Redd— has died following a “tragic accident,” confirms her manager and producer, J Maine.

The statement provided to PEOPLE reads, “It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani [Johnson] has confirmed her passing. They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani’s family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories.”

In a separate statement, Maine expressed, “Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in. I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was The Color Red. The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I’d ever see her again. I considered her to be like a little sister to me. She will be missed and never forgotten, and I’ll always think about the great times we had hanging out.”

Bhad Bhabie, who considered Emani 22 to be a “big sister,” paid tribute to the late singer on Instagram. “I don’t even know what to say…This doesn’t even feel real. I used to spend almost everyday with you. You taught me so many things. You are my inspiration for many things (hair, nails, style, etc) my big sister. I’m gonna miss you so much,” she wrote.

Watch the visual for Emani 22’s collaboration with Trippie Redd, “Inside” below.