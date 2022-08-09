Slim Jxmmi Of Rae Sremmurd Detained In Los Angeles Over Georgia Warrant

Rapper Slim Jxmmi has been detained at LAX airport in connection to an outstanding warrant and is currently awaiting extradition to Georgia. According to TMZ, Jxmmi—one half of the rap duo Rae Sremmurd—was taken into custody by United States Customs and Border Protection agents on Sunday (Aug. 7) after landing at LAX on an incoming flight from Canada.

The rapper—who was placed on probation after pleading guilty to possession of marijuana—had a warrant issued for his arrest in connection to a domestic violence incident between him and the mother of his child. However, Jxmmi’s lawyer, Steve Sadow, contends that since the assault case was dismissed, the warrant was wrongly issued and that it should be rescinded by Cobb County authorities shortly.

“Nearly two years ago, Aaquil entered a plea to a marijuana offense in Cobb County, Georgia. He was placed on probation,” Sadow told Pitchfork. “In early June 2022, the mother of his child filed a untruthful complaint with the Cobb County Police Department, which led to an arrest warrant being issued. Aaquil was not arrested on that warrant. Instead, a Cobb County Magistrate Judge held a hearing on July 20, 2022 and dismissed the warrant.”

Sadow added, “Unfortunately, the Cobb County Probation Office was not made aware that the arrest warrant was dismissed and thus failed to withdraw its probation violation warrant. When Aaquil came back from Canada into LA airport, he was arrested on the probation violation warrant. We expect that warrant to be withdrawn in the next day or so, and then Aaquil will be released.”

As of press time, Slim Jxmmi—born Aaquil Brown—is being held without bail and has yet to be released from custody.

On the music front, Rae Sremmurd teamed up with budding rapper Flo Milli for their latest single, “Community D**k” from the forthcoming SREMM4LIFE album. The last single, “Denial,” was released earlier this year.