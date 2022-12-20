Snootie Wild Murder Suspect Arrested In Houston

Rapper Snootie Wild visits Music Choice on May 25, 2016 in New York City.

New developments have been made in the murder of Snootie Wild.

According to a statement issued by the City of Houston, Ivory Duke Williams, 22, has been charged with the murder of the Memphis rapper, real name LePreston Porter, in the 185th State District Court. Houston Police Department Homicide Division Detective A. Graf and Investigator S. Chettry reported the news.

Williams was arrested last Wednesday (Dec. 14) by HPD SWAT officers without incident.

Ivory Duke Williams, 22, is charged with the murder of Snootie Wild. Houston Police Department

According to Action News 5, the “Yayo” rapper’s family claimed to have given police evidence of the shooter’s identity months before the arrest was made. According to the family, Porter’s 20-year-old son, LeTerrion Burt, shared a social media post made in October in which the alleged shooter admitted to the murder.

“… hearing that he did finally get caught kind of brought peace to me a little bit,” said Burt, the news outlet reported. “Just trying to find answers, you know, reaching out to different people that, you know, like finally came to me with a tip by the grace of God.”

Porter’s cousin, Patricia Cameron-Buchanan, added in reference to the detective assigned to the case, “We even hired a detective because he was not communicating.”

Rapper Snootie Wild performs on stage at A3C Festival And Conference on October 9, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Porter, best known for the aforementioned song “Yayo” as well as “Made Me” was shot dead in Houston on Feb. 25, 2022. The rapper is survived by a total of five children. His death adds to a troubling list of rappers murdered in Houston this year including Migos member Takeoff, killed in November, and rising Memphis rapper Lotta Cash Desto who was shot dead in September.

“Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever!” expressed Snootie Wild on Instagram, adding the blue heart emoji, the 100 emoji, and the hashtag #TeamYayo4Life.