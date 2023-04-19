Soulja Boy’s Ex-Girlfriend Testifies About Alleged Assault In Trial

Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Meyers, testified in trial about the alleged abuse she endured by the rapper in 2019. According to Radar Online, Meyers sued the “Crank That” artist, née DeAndre Cortez Way, and his assistant Tevin Anderson, for sexual battery on April 11, 2023 and was questioned in court.

During the trial, Meyers recalled getting into an altercation with one of Way’s assistants at a February 2019 party in Malibu. As the argument escalated, the woman claimed she was knocked down and kicked in her stomach as Soulja pointed a “large” gun at her head, asserting that she “was going to die.”

The woman alleges she was tied up at the entertainer’s request, duct taped, and showered to clean her bruises after the beating. As she was held hostage, she stated that Anderson told her he would free her if she “performed oral sex on him,” to which she complied. After nearly six hours, the woman was freed, with Way allegedly saying, “Now get this “b**ch outta here before I knock her down the stairs.”

After she escaped, the woman noted that she immediately alerted the authorities. Law enforcement then raided Soulja Boy’s home, finding an array of weapons that violated a probation associated with another criminal case opened on the artist. But, despite this, he was never charged over the alleged abuse of Kayla Meyers.

Soulja Boy attends the NBA 2K23 Launch Event at Rolling Greens on September 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Doherty/Getty Images for 2K

Kayla stated that she “suffered three fractured ribs and a bruised face from the alleged attack.” The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages.

The outlet reports that the rapper responded to her accusations and “denied all allegations of wrongdoing and demanded the lawsuit be thrown out.” Soulja Boy also asserted that any damage done to Kayla was done by “third parties,” and he had no part in the attack.

During the trail, Meyers also shared explicit photos of her injuries and screenshots of DMs shared between her and the SODMG founder. However, no information regarding the direct messages’ content was detailed.