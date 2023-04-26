Soulja Boy To Pay $235,900 To Ex-Girlfriend In 2019 Assault Case

Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Way, has been ordered by a court to pay a hefty price for a 2019 assault case involving ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers.

Rolling Stone reports that the “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” rapper was accused of striking Myers with a gun, kidnapping her and threatening to kill her four years ago. He is now ordered to pay $235,900 in damages.

According to court documents obtained by the outlet, a jury came to the decision on Tuesday (April 25), that $1,800 of the monies will be paid to Myers for “mental health,” expenses and the rest applies to “physical and mental pain and suffering.”

Reportedly, Myers made a police report in 2019 detailing an incident that happened between her and Soulja Boy. The victim claimed that the 32-year-old approached her at a party in Malibu and the two got into an altercation.

She then claimed that Soulja “knocked her down and kicked in her stomach and then pointed a “gun at her head,” asserting that she “was going to die.” The report also includes, “Way next instructed his assistant to take her in the garage and tie her up with duct tape.”

Other allegations included in the court documents are that the Atlanta rapper forced Myers to bathe in front of him and the assistant.

Soulja Boy attends the NBA 2K23 Launch Event at Rolling Greens on September 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Greg Doherty/Getty Images

At the time of incident, Soulja Boy maintained his innocence as he “denied all allegations of wrongdoing and demanded the lawsuit be thrown out.” Soulja Boy also asserted that any damage done to Kayla was done by “third parties,” and he had no part in the attack.

As of publication, Soulja Boy has yet to respond publicly to the court’s recent decision.