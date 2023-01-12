Spike Lee Creates Fellows Program For Students At Atlanta HBCUs

Spike Lee has launched a new program for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

According to Deadline, the filmmaker has established the Spike Fellows Program in collaboration with The Gersh Agency to support students at the Atlanta University Center Consortium (AUCC). This includes those enrolled at Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University.

“It is with great honor, privilege, and excitement to announce the Spike Fellows in association with my partners The Gersh Agency and the AUCC,” expressed Lee according to the outlet. “From the jump, from the get-go, I knew when (not if) I opened a crack in the door, I was bringing as many Black and Brown folks with me in front and behind the camera.”

Spike Lee attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Morehouse alumnus continued to express the personal significance of the endeavor.

“I am who I am because of my grandmother (Zimmie Jackson) and my mother (Jacquelyn Shelton Lee) who both graduated from Spelman College,” he expressed. “I am who I am because of my grandfather (Richard Jackson Shelton) and my father (William Lee) who both graduated from Morehouse,” the acclaimed director explained. “It’s on the campuses of Spelman and Morehouse where they met, fell in love, and got married. As my elders often told me, ‘Deeds not words.’”

Spike Lee looks on during the Women’s Singles Third Round match between Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia and Serena Williams of the United States on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City Elsa/Getty Images

According to the report, The Spike Fellows Program is based on the principle that access plus exposure will create opportunities, and students selected will receive academic debt relief, industry mentorship, post-graduate internships, and full-time employment, all provided by Gersh.

The inaugural class consists of five students selected by a panel including Lee, as well as Gersh management, and the AUC community. The program is led by Jayson Council who serves as Gersh’s head of culture.

“I joined Gersh to lead the charge in identifying powerful opportunities and signature moments to advance cultural competence and accelerate social impact,” said Council in closing. “As a HBCU graduate, I am extremely proud of Gersh and Spike for their commitment to growing opportunities for AUCC graduates.”