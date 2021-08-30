SpotemGottem Wanted In Connection With Murder Outside Dallas Nightclub

Florida rapper SpotemGottem is wanted by Dallas police in connection with the murder of a man that occurred outside of an East Dallas nightclub back in September 2020, which authorities believe he later boasted about in his lyrics.

On July 14, 2020, Reginald Agnew Jr. was accosted in the parking lot outside of Club Tropics and shot several times in the back by a lone assailant, according to reports. Agnew received medical attention, but was later pronounced dead on the scene.

According to Dallas PD Detective Patty Belew, 19-year-old SpotemGottem, born Nehemiah Harden, alluded to his role in Agnew’s death on his single, “Again,” which was released on Triller the same month as the murder. “That is very bold,” Belew told Fox News 4. “You know that is like stepping like, ‘Hey, we did this and the police don’t even know who did it and we’re going to get away with murdering this young man.”

The “Beat Box” artist was previously arrested by U.S. Marshals on July 15 while police were executing a warrant stemming from a prior incident in which he brandished a semi-automatic weapon. The rapper, who was discovered at an Aventura hotel room ahead of his scheduled performance at Rolling Loud Miami, was found in bed with an AK-47 beside him and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and accessory after the fact to a felony. He was released from custody after being granted an $18,500 bond during a bail hearing.