Suge Knight’s Wrongful Death Suit Over Hit-And-Run Incident Ends In Mistrial

Suge Knight’s civil trial over the death of Terry Carter, whom Knight killed after ran plowing through him with his truck in 2016, has ended in a mistrial. After two weeks of testimony from both sides and lengthy deliberation, the jury deadlocked seven to five in favor of finding Knight liable for Carter’s death. However, a civil suit requires at least nine juror votes in favor of the plaintiff for a judgment to be awarded.

David Kenner, Knight’s attorney, spoke with his client via phone moments following the verdict, sharing that Knight was “relieved” by the outcome.

“He finally got to tell his side of the story, and he’s appreciative that the facts were sufficient,” Kenner told Rolling Stone. “He had a viable defense. This case had two sides to it. Of all the history of Suge Knight and Death Row, this was not the case that should have been utilized to shut him down.”

Carter’s widow, Lillian Carter, and his two daughters were in attendance during the entirety of the trial, and thanked the jurors for their efforts while vowing to continue to pursue justice.

“It’s unfortunate, but the jury worked very hard. It feels good to know we were the majority,” one daughter, Crystal Carter, said. “We look forward to trying the case again to get victory for my dad. To get justice.”

Knight, who is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Carter, was initially charged with murder over the 2016 incident, which occurred outside Tams Burgers in Los Angeles. The plaintiff’s lawyer had previously suggested that Knight pay $81 million to Carter’s family in light of their mourning, grief, and hardship.