Suge Knight’s Former Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Bribery Charges, Barred From Practicing Law

Matthew Fletcher, the former lawyer of incarcerated rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight, has been barred for life from practicing law in California after a plot to bribe witnesses in Knight’s 2016 murder trial was uncovered. Fletcher, 27, pled no contest to one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice and one count of perjury and must resign from the California state bar for life. If he fails to resign within 90 days, Fletcher faces possible jail time.

Initially charged with conspiracy to suborn perjury, obstruct justice, and bribe witnesses, Fletcher’s attempt to bribe witnesses was discovered after prosecutors obtained a warrant to listen in on phone calls between Fletcher and Knight while the latter was awaiting trial in 2015. Charged as an accessory after the fact in Knight’s case and hit with another count of bribery stemming from an unrelated incident in 2016, under the plea agreement, Fletcher will also be placed on probation for five years. His plea deal comes on the backend of a two-month trial, with an agreement beginning to take shape on Wednesday (Feb. 16), according to Fletcher’s co-counsel, Alexandra Kazarian.

Knight is currently serving a 28-year sentence after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2018 for his role in the death of Terry Carter, who Knight killed after running over Carter in his Ford F-150 truck following a dispute.