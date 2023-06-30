Supreme Court Ends Collegiate Affirmative Action Initiatives

United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas poses for an official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has begun a new term after Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was officially added to the bench in September.

The Supreme Court has voted to end Affirmative Action programs at the University of North Carolina and Harvard University, ruling colleges and universities are not allowed to take race into consideration as a specific factor in admissions.

On Thursday (June 29), the court ruled the initiatives violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution and are, therefore, unlawful. According to NBC News, The vote was 6-3 in the UNC case and 6-2 in the Harvard case, as Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was recused from the latter.

“I know today’s court decision is a severe disappointment for so many people, including me, but we cannot let the decision be a permanent setback for the country, explained President Joe Biden in response to the vote. “We need to keep an open door of opportunities. We need to remember that diversity is our strength.”

He continued, “I believe our colleges are stronger when they are racially diverse.”

Supporters of affirmative action protest near the U.S. Supreme Court Building on Capitol Hill on June 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. In a 6-3 vote, Supreme Court Justices ruled that race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina are unconstitutional, setting precedent for affirmative action in other universities and colleges. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Justice Jackson, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, and Justice Elena Kagan were in the dissenting opinion while the court’s six conservatives voted to end affirmative action. Chief Justice John Robert wrote the majority opinion for both cases, with Justice Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh writing concurring opinions.

“Respondents’ race-based admissions systems also fail to comply with the Equal Protection Clause’s twin commands that race may never be used as a ‘negative’ and that it may not operate as a stereotype,” Roberts wrote, per CBS News.

According to a White House press statement, Biden is calling on colleges and universities to give serious consideration to the adversities students have overcome when selecting qualified applicants for enrollment. The administration claims that amidst the controversial decision, it “is taking swift action to support our Nation’s colleges and universities so they can continue building pathways to upward mobility and success for all students to thrive in the American workforce and our Nation’s military.”