Ajike Owens’ Killer Charged With Manslaughter And Assault

Susan Lorincz has been charged with manslaughter and assault after shooting and killing Ajike Owens.

Owen’s attorneys and lawyer Ben Crump argued that Susan should be charged with second-degree murder due to the woman “hurling racial slurs” at the Ajike and her kids before the shooting. However, according to WCJB, state attorney William Gladson ruled that charges against Lorincz wouldn’t be upgraded to second-degree murder due to “insufficient evidence.”

Gladson detailed the court’s decision in an official statement which explains that in order to charge Lorincz with second-degree murder, the state must be able to prove she had “a depraved mind toward the victim at the time of the killing.”

“Depraved mind requires evidence of hatred, spite, ill will, or evil intent toward the victim at the time of the killing. As deplorable as the defendant’s actions were in this case, there is insufficient evidence to prove this specific and required element of second-degree murder,” his statement reads.

Susan Lorincz has been arrested and charged with the killing of Ajike "Aj" Owens pic.twitter.com/W1P8irJvMD — TizzyEnt (@TizzyEnt) June 7, 2023

“My obligation as the state attorney is to follow the law in each case that I prosecute. I did so in this case, and while some may not agree with that decision, I can assure you that the decision was thoughtful and made without consideration of any factors other than the specific facts of this terrible crime. Simply stated, my obligation is to follow the law. Understandably, emotions run high, particularly with senseless, violent crimes. However, I cannot allow any decision to be influenced by public sentiment, angry phone calls, or further threats of violence, as I have received in this case.”

Susan Lorincz was detained on June 6, 2023, after shooting and killing Ajike Owens on June 2. Lorincz shot the mother through her locked and closed front door, hitting Owens in the chest in front of her 9-year-old son, citing self-defense.

Before the shooting, Owens allegedly knocked on Lorincz’s door to question her about an argument she had with her child. Witnesses to the shooting claimed that Lorincz called Owens’ kids “black slaves” before the incident took place. They also asserted that Susan had been “feuding” with Owens’ family for two years.

If convicted, Lorincz could face up to 30 years in prison.