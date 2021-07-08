Actress Suzzanne Douglas Dead At 64

MAY 20: Suzzanne Douglas attends the World Premiere of Netflix's "When They See Us" at the Apollo Theater on May 20, 2019 in New York City.

Actress Suzzanne Douglas has died Tuesday (July 6) at the age of 64. The Chicago native was best known for Jerri Peterson the matriarch on the family sitcom The Parent ‘Hood, among other television and film roles. Her agent confirmed the death to CNN.

“The industry has lost a truly talented artist with the passing of Suzzanne Douglas,” her publicist Penny Vizcarra said to the outlet. “She touched everyone who knew her and was lovely in every sense of the word. The family appreciates your support and asks for their privacy during this difficult time.”

Robert Townsend, her costar on the aforementioned series which ran from 1995 through 1999, shared a heartfelt post on social media in honor of his former on-screen wife.

“My heart is full, because yesterday I lost, my amazing dancing partner on TV for 5 years Suzanne Douglas,” he tweeted. “We did “Work” on THE PARENT’HOOD. I just remember a lot of laughter and a lot of tears… her regal bright light will be missed”

Throughout her career, Douglas portrayed television characters on Bones, The Good Wife, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, NYPD Blue, Touched by an Angel, I’ll Fly Away, and The Parkers. She also recently starred as Grace Cuffee on Ava DuVernay’s award-winning Netflix series, When They See Us.

DuVernay described Douglas as “a quiet, elegant force” and a “gem of a lady” on Twitter, sharing a clip from the miniseries.

Beyond the silver screen, Douglas played in films such as How Stella Got Her Groove Back, School of Rock, The Inkwell, Jason’s Lyric, and Tap, which earned her an NAACP Image Award. She also notably played Cissy Houston in the 2015 Lifetime movie Whitney.

The actress also delivered on-stage in multiple plays, including three by Regina Taylor: he Drowning Crow, Night In Tunisia, and Crowns, winning an NAACP Image Award for Best Ensemble at the Pasadena Playhouse. Douglas also starred in the productions The Threepenny Opera, The Tap Dance Kid, and It’s a Grand Night for Singing.

Born on April 12, 1957, Suzzanne Douglas earned a bachelor’s degree at Illinois State University and a master’s in music degree at the Manhattan School of Music. Her musical talents have led her to perform with Stanley Turrentine, Gene Harris, Jon Faddis, Kenny Burrell, Kenny Barron, Nat Adderley, Don Braden, and Thelonious Monk Jr.

Douglas was an honorary member of Delta Sigma Theta, where she served on the national board and the honors society of Sigma Alpha Lambda. She also is a lifetime member of Girl Scouts of America, The National Council of Negro Women, and Jack and Jill of America, Inc.

She is survived by her husband Johnathon Cobb, and daughter Jordan Victoria Cobb.