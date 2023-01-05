Takeoff’s Alleged Killer Released From Jail On $1M Bond

Takeoff of Migos performs at the 7th Annual BET Experience at L.A. Live Presented by Coca-Cola at Staples Center on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Takeoff’s alleged killer, Patrick Clark, was released from jail on a $1 million bond Wednesday (Jan. 4), ABC13 reports. However, concerning the bond agreement, Clark must comply with a GPS ankle monitor until he is due to appear in court in March 2023.

Before the agreed $1 million bond, Clark’s bond was set at $2 million before his attorneys negotiated with the court to reduce the price, calling the original amount “unconstitutional.” Clark’s legal team then attempted to reduce the price to $300,000, but the court denied the motion, citing a statement that Patrick made during a phone call, an “indication that he could afford to make $1 million bail.”

ABC13 further reports that the prosecution involved with the case believed that the Migos rapper‘s alleged killer was withholding facts about his financial assets, claiming that he works multiple jobs that pay under the table, so it would be difficult to know “how much money he actually has.”

Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset of Migos speak onstage during The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Additionally, the prosecution claimed that he would be a flight risk if not in custody or confined to a limited space. Clark’s passport was also confiscated in the bond agreement, and he will have to stay at his parent’s house in Houston without contact with Takeoff’s family.

The Rocket Man, née Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at Houston’s Billiards and Bowling Alley on Nov. 1, 2022.

In the aftermath of Ball’s murder, authorities have arrested prime suspects in the case, with The New York Times reporting that Clark, 33, was detained on Dec. 1.

During a press conference held on Dec. 2, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner revealed that Cameron Joshua, 22, was allegedly at the crime scene and was arrested in November for unlawful possession of a weapon.