Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Takeoff’s Suspected Killer Arrested In Houston

"He was an innocent bystander," shared Houston Police in a press conference.

Takeoff performing, wearing a blue and red flanel shirt, red t-shirt, khaki pants, and shades.
Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

A month to the day that Takeoff was tragically killed, Houston police have arrested the suspect responsible for the Migos member’s death.

According to The New York Times, Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested in Houston on Thursday evening (Dec. 1). Houston Police Chief Troy Finner disclosed during a press conference held on Friday (Dec. 2) that another man, 22-year-old Cameron Joshua, was reportedly also at the scene of the crime and arrested in November for unlawful possession of a weapon.

The Atlanta rapper was shot and killed in the early morning of Nov. 1 after a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. There were reportedly over 30 people at the event, and police state that at least two weapons were fired after a disagreement over a dice game ensued; The Last Rocket rapper was not a participant in the game.

“He was an innocent bystander,” Sgt. Michael Burrow of the Houston Police stated. Chief Finner echoed the sentiment, stating the “Casper” rapper was simply in the “wrong place at the wrong time.” Houston police used surveillance and cell phone footage plus physical evidence to determine that Clark was the shooter.

Takeoff was funeralized on Friday (Nov. 11) and was remembered by Drake, Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey, Yolanda Adams, his entire Quality Control family, and more in attendance. The 28-year-old was in the midst of a new phase of his career before passing as he aligned with his uncle Quavo, also a member of Migos, to form the duo Unc & Phew. They released Only Built For Infinity Links on Oct. 7 with features from Young Thug, Gunna, Summer Walker, NBA Youngboy, and more.

Watch highlights from his funeral below and the Houston Police’s full press conference above.

Takeoff Wearing Brown Shirt And Hat
Related Story

Takeoff’s Brother, YRN Lingo, Posts Heartfelt Open Letter To Late Rap Star

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad