Takeoff’s Suspected Killer Arrested In Houston

A month to the day that Takeoff was tragically killed, Houston police have arrested the suspect responsible for the Migos member’s death.

According to The New York Times, Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested in Houston on Thursday evening (Dec. 1). Houston Police Chief Troy Finner disclosed during a press conference held on Friday (Dec. 2) that another man, 22-year-old Cameron Joshua, was reportedly also at the scene of the crime and arrested in November for unlawful possession of a weapon.

The Atlanta rapper was shot and killed in the early morning of Nov. 1 after a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. There were reportedly over 30 people at the event, and police state that at least two weapons were fired after a disagreement over a dice game ensued; The Last Rocket rapper was not a participant in the game.

“He was an innocent bystander,” Sgt. Michael Burrow of the Houston Police stated. Chief Finner echoed the sentiment, stating the “Casper” rapper was simply in the “wrong place at the wrong time.” Houston police used surveillance and cell phone footage plus physical evidence to determine that Clark was the shooter.

Takeoff was funeralized on Friday (Nov. 11) and was remembered by Drake, Justin Bieber, Chloe Bailey, Yolanda Adams, his entire Quality Control family, and more in attendance. The 28-year-old was in the midst of a new phase of his career before passing as he aligned with his uncle Quavo, also a member of Migos, to form the duo Unc & Phew. They released Only Built For Infinity Links on Oct. 7 with features from Young Thug, Gunna, Summer Walker, NBA Youngboy, and more.

Watch highlights from his funeral below and the Houston Police’s full press conference above.