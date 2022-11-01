Takeoff, Migos Rapper, Shot Dead At 28

Takeoff of Migos performs on the Coachella Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California.

Takeoff, a member of the Atlanta-based trio Migos, has died at 28. According to Rolling Stone, Takeoff, née Kirsnik Khari Ball was shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday morning (Nov. 1).

The shooting occurred around 2:30 am at Billiards and Bowling as Ball was hanging with his uncle and fellow Migos bandmate, Quavo. Two other people at the scene were shot and taken to hospital, Houston Police confirmed, with Quavo unharmed.

Takeoff began his rap career with his uncle and cousin, Quavo and Offset, in 2008. During the time, the trio was known as Polo Club.

In 2011, under the new name Migos, the trio of ATL-bred artists dropped their debut mixtape, Juug Season, which helped usher in their signature flow.

The Migos famously soared to mainstream success with their 2013 single “Versace.” In 2016, the group managed to reach new heights with their No.1 song, “Bad and Boujee,” which featured Lil Uzi Vert.

In 2018, Takeoff released his solo project, The Last Rocket. And on Oct. 7, 2022, Takeoff and Quavo, independent of Offset and the Migos brand, released their newest album, Only Built For Infinity Links.

Takeoff was known as the more reserved member of the trio, with the rapper usually appearing laidback in interviews and public outings.

During a recent appearance on Drink Champs, Takeoff spoke about his laidback demeanor but exclaimed he wanted his flowers, so he had to “pop it” to show he could hold his own lyrically.

“Enough is enough,” he said to N.O.R.E. “I’m chill, and I’m laidback, but its time to pop it. It’s time to give me my flowers. I don’t want them later on when I’m not here.”

VIBE sends our condolences to Kirsnik Khari Ball’s family and friends at this time. Rest in peace.