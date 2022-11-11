Takeoff’s Funeral Brings Out Fans, Family, And Celebrity Friends

A view of atmosphere during a Celebration of Life for Takeoff of Migos at State Farm Arena on November 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Takeoff of Atlanta trio Migos was celebrated Friday at his heavily-attended funeral service in his hometown, with fans, family and friends flocking to the State Farm Arena to pay their respects.

Relatives of the rapper chose not to allow media into the homegoing service, and also took an extra step to ensure privacy by confiscating all recording devices while mourners were inside. Some fans, however, shared glimpses of the occasion via social media, including “Hip-Hop Hoarder” Nu Face, who shared snaps of the scene outside of the arena ahead of the service.

He also posted a snap of the funeral program alongside caption, “Praying for the day when we say and agree that enough is enough.This black man reached heights no other could reach and wasn’t able to start a family because of senseless violence.I didn’t have to know him to feel this pain for our people ??️.”

He continued in another post, “I’ve been in State Farm Arena hundreds of times,I’ve never heard it this quiet.Prior to Offset,we were started off with a song from Justin Bieber and an emotional speech from Drake paraphrasing Maya Angelou…Quavo recalled getting in trouble listening to The Hot Boyz and his sister,mother of Takeoff taking it..They later won a talent show performing as The Hot Boyz #RIPTakeOff.”

Offset was hardly able to speak due to the loss of his group mate.

“I Love you brother, I’m sorry,” Nu Face quoted the rapper as saying on social media.

The southern spitter was spotted with wife Cardi B — both dressed in all black — heading to the service earlier in the day.

The account also indicates that Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens awarded the late rapper, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, with The Phoenix Award, one of the highest honors in the city. The award was presented to Take’s mother, siblings and uncle, Quavo.

Da Brat also paid her respects to the young artist, captioning a clip of the arena, “#RIPTAKEOFF We #SALUTE YOU. Thank you for contribution to the culture. Yawl changed the game. Your flow was da illest. You WILL be MISSED. ??.”

Meek Mill took to Twitter to apologize for missing the service while offering his condolences to Takeoff’s family.

“Rip to TAKE OFF .. I barely believe in this shit we living in…. Prayers to your mother, family and the whole QC! You change to rules forsure my boy! and I apologize for missing your funeral, ima forever rep y’all boys!”

Takeoff was fatally shot by stray bullets at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston in the early hours of Nov. 1.

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” his label Quality Control wrote in a statement. “Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss.”