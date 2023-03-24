Taxstone Found Guilty In 2016 Irving Plaza Shooting

NBC New York reports that Taxstone, née Darryl Campbell, was convicted on Thursday (March 23) in the manslaughter of Troy Ave’s bodyguard, Ronald “Banga” McPhatter.

The Manhattan jury found Campbell guilty of shooting McPhatter and injuring three others during a 2016 T.I concert at Irving Plaza. Tax is scheduled to be sentenced in April 2023.

Campbell was initially charged in 2017 after law enforcement uncovered his DNA on the gun used in the deadly shooting.

The two men had been embroiled in a storied beef that came to a head when both parties attended the venue. Troy Ave, née Roland Collins, was set to open up for TIP at the NYC venue that night before a brawl broke out between Collins’ and Campbell’s parties.

On March 13, the “NuPac” entertainer testified against Tax, recalling the shooting and claiming he acted in self-defense, the New York Post reports.

“If it’s fight or flight I’m always going to fight because at that point you could die,” Ave asserted. “I’d rather die fighting. People die from leg shots. I’d rather die fighting than laying on the ground. When the shot goes off I see the light from the spark and I hear the shot.

“This is all happening fast. I get up and start fighting Taxstone, trying to take him, grab the gun, and another shot goes off. I put my leg up to kind of block the shot from hitting me in the face or chest.”

Roland stated that as he put his leg up, Darryl shot him in both legs. Collins, 37, then wrestled the gun from Campbell’s possession when the gun suddenly misfired. The emcee recalls looking over at his bodyguard after the gun went off and saw him lying on the ground, lifeless. McPhatter would be pronounced dead in the Irving Plaza aftermath.