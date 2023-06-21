Taxstone Sentenced To 35 Years In Prison For 2016 Irving Plaza Shooting

Taxstone has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the fatal 2016 shooting of rapper Troy Ave’s bodyguard Ronald “Banga” McPhatter. According to Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press, the popular podcaster, born Daryl Campbell, was hit with the hefty sentence by a Manhattan judge on Tuesday (June 20), months after his March 2023 conviction on manslaughter charges.

In 2017, Campbell pleaded guilty to two federal gun charges in relation to the shooting that occurred at the Manhattan live performance venue Irving Plaza and left McPhatter dead and multiple wounded, including Troy Ave. He received a sentence of 10 years on those charges, which will run concurrent with his state sentence.

VLOG 2: Daryl Campbell a/k/a Taxstone just got 35 year sentence; he blamed it all on Troy Ave after three McFadder family members spoke. Judge Clott said consecutive sentences were appropriate. Story coming pic.twitter.com/iPUdnbEj3K — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) June 20, 2023

During the manslaughter trial, Troy Ave, born Roland Collins, testified that Campbell fired the first shots that sparked the melee, fatally striking McPhatter in the process. The rapper, who was shot in the leg during a struggle for the gun, retrieved the firearm and returned fire, the latter of which was captured on surveillance footage from inside the venue. “If it’s fight or flight I’m always going to fight because at that point you could die,” Collins said at the time. “It looks like if you see people wrestle in high school wrestling — that type of position.”

According to both parties, the shooting stemmed from a social media beef between the two, with Campbell questioning Collins’ street credibility and the quality of his music. However, the tension came to a head upon the rivals spotting each other inside a V.I.P. area in the venue on the night of the shooting. Campbell, whose Twitter account remains active, has shared that he plans to file an appeal on the verdict, arguing that he was acting in self defense in belief that his life was in danger in the moments leading up to the incident.