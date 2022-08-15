Comedian Teddy Ray Dead At 32

Teddy Ray attends the ADD Comedy Live! Special Screening of "Ride Along" on January 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Rising comedian Teddy Ray has died at the age of 32. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Ray was found dead at a private residence in Rancho Mirage, Calif., after the Riverside County sheriff’s deputies received a call to respond to a private residence on Friday morning (Aug. 12).

Sgt. Brandi Swan informed the outlet that an investigation is being handled by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office, and no official cause of death has been confirmed. However, TMZ reported that Ray died in an apparent drowning and was discovered in a pool by a maintenance worker. Investigators are waiting for the official results from his autopsy.

Ray, legal name Theodore Brown, was a recognized comedic talent in the digital space, comedy stages, and for his on-screen roles. The actor has served as the co-host of the Ridiculousness spinoff Messyness, made guest appearances on the HBO Max series Pause With Sam Jay, and voiced a character named Teddy in Comedy Central’s How to Be Broke, an animated series which he also wrote for.

Photograph by Stephanie Mei-Ling/HBO

He also appeared on Wild ‘n Out, Comedy Central’s Colossal Clusterfest, and HBO’s All Def Comedy. Ray’s most recent club appearances were in June and July at D.C.’s Comedy Loft and L.A.’s Ha Ha Comedy Club.

Ray’s industry peers, friends, fans, and more shared heartfelt messages on social media after news broke of his death. VIBE sends our condolences to the family and friends of Teddy Ray. May he rest in peace.

Rest in Power to our longtime creative collaborator and friend, Teddy Ray. Grateful for the energy you always brought to our projects and sets! pic.twitter.com/xPPRoDquZu — HOORAE (@HOORAEMedia) August 12, 2022

Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community. pic.twitter.com/45xrqIL4QM — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) August 13, 2022

BRO NOT TEDDY ? ? MY DOG WAS SO EFFORTLESS WIT IT HOMIE WAS FALL OUT *HILARIOUS* TALKIN ABOUT THE MOST REGULAR SHIT SMFH — THE KID MERO ?? (@THEKIDMERO) August 13, 2022

rip teddy ray, he was a real one ? — Desus Nice (@desusnice) August 12, 2022