13 Y.O. Makes History With Computer Science And Cybersecurity Degrees

13-year-old Elijah Muhammad has now become the youngest African American to graduate college with a degree in computer science and cybersecurity, simultaneously. A week prior to his completion, his 15-year-old sister Shania also graduated from college.

“I have 10 IBM certifications through Course Zero. I have one Google IT certification. I have four diplomas from Oklahoma City Community College,” Elijah told local news station KOCO5. “I didn’t really understand the full impact of it until my dad fully explained it and was like, ‘You’re really doing this. You’re the youngest to ever do it.'”

As most 13-year-olds are usually preparing to enter high-school and focusing on their friendships, Elijah equally dedicates time to his higher education.

“I currently attend OSU [Ohio State University] and am working on my Bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity and forensics. I also attend Langston with a 4.0,” the scholar said following his graduation on Saturday (May 13). “As much accomplishments as I have, I still go swimming, go outside, play basketball and still have fun and stuff.”

With words of advice, Elijah added, “If you want to put your mind to making a 4.0, you can do it. If you want to put your mind to winning a state championship, you can do it. You just gotta put in the work that it takes to accomplish that.”

“He is the smartest person I know,” his equally brilliant sister Shania spoke of him while sitting with their father. “And regardless of if you’re older or not, it’s like I’ve never seen nothing like him.”

Congratulation Elijah Muhammed from VIBE!