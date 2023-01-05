Man Who Impersonated Doctor As A Teen Sent To Prison For Fraud

Malachi Love-Robinson of West Palm Beach, Fla., looks over at his grandfather during his first appearance court hearing on March 2, 2016, at the Palm Beach County Court Criminal Justice Complex in West Palm Beach.

A fraudster who previously went viral as a teenager after impersonating a doctor is headed back to prison for scamming his employer.

Malachi Love-Robinson has been sentenced to at least two years and four months after pleading guilty to grand theft and organized scheme to defraud. The hearing, which took place last week in Palm Beach County, FL, comes nearly two years to the date of his arrest in January 2021.

According to documents obtained by NBC, Love-Robinson was working for a company that helps shipping handlers find truck companies to transport goods in 2020, when he began to transport payments intended for his employee to his own accounts. Love-Robinson, now 25 years old, made headlines in 2016 after being arrested for opening his own clinic, where he practiced medicine and advised patients without a license.

Working under the name “Dr. Love,” he was arrested after examining and prescribing treatment to an undercover police officer posing as a patient. After being released on bail, Love-Robinson was arrested in Virginia later that year and charged with fraud after attempting to buy a luxury car with a stolen credit card. He also used another patients’ checking account information to cover his own car payments and was accused of scamming an actual doctor out of $20,000.

In 2018, he pled guilty to the fraud and was sentenced to more than three years in prison with credit for 16 months already served. He was released in September 2019 after serving 20 months in Florida prison before being arrested on his latest charges.